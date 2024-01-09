Soggy and Gusty Tuesday

Tuesday will be a soggy and windy day with widespread rain and a gusty southeast wind. A wind advisory is in effect through Wednesday morning for 35-45 mph peak gusts in the morning and again later in the evening. Expect a soaking rain, 1" to almost 2" for some, excellent for the drought but potentially hazardous for the commute. Watch for wet, slick roads and low visibility at times. We'll drop near freezing Wednesday morning and with lingering rain/snow showers we could see minor/light snow accumulation with stronger showers and a few slick spots on the roads. We'll take a break Thursday and do it all over again Friday into Saturday. To top it all off, our first round of Arctic air settles in late in the weekend. We could see some snow to go with it early next week!

