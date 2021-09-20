Watch
Soggy and Unsettled for a Few Days

With a Midweek Shot of Fall Brewing
Posted at 4:14 AM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 04:14:38-04

We're in for significant change this week- get ready for a soggy start and a fall-like finish! Plenty of moisture pooling ahead of and along a slow moving front will spark showers Monday and round of showers and t-showers Tuesday and Wednesday. Watch for rounds of heavy rain, especially out west, that could lead to localized flash flooding. Following the rain, the cool shot. A taste of fall will accompany the autumnal equinox as temperatures drop behind the front. We'll end up well below average for a few days with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s midweek through Friday.

