Soggy and Unsettled for a Few Days

We're in for significant change this week- get ready for a soggy start and a fall-like finish! Plenty of moisture pooling ahead of and along a slow moving front will spark showers Monday and round of showers and t-showers Tuesday and Wednesday. Watch for rounds of heavy rain, especially out west, that could lead to localized flash flooding. Following the rain, the cool shot. A taste of fall will accompany the autumnal equinox as temperatures drop behind the front. We'll end up well below average for a few days with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s midweek through Friday.