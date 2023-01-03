Soggy and Stormy Tuesday

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will swamp the Bluegrass Tuesday. Stay weather aware, we'll need to watch for strong to severe storms and heavy rain. A tornado watch is in effect until noon for counties on either side of I-65 into western Kentucky including Washington, Marion, Taylor and Adair county. With repeated rounds we could see isolated instances of flash flooding as well, use caution on the roads. A flood watch is also in effect until 1 PM Tuesday from Lexington, west/southwest. Highs remain well above normal, in the mid to upper 60s, near record levels. Showers and isolated t-showers will hang on overnight and finally wrap up Wednesday morning as a cold front slides east. Highs will fall from the 60s to the 50s as cooler air follows the front. Expect a much chiller setup the rest of the week with highs in the 40s Thursday, Friday and into the weekend.

