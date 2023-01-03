Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Soggy and Stormy Tuesday

Rounds of Strong Storms and Heavy Rain
slot0.jpg
weather
slot0.jpg
slot0.jpg
slot1.jpg
slot2.jpg
slot3.jpg
slot8.jpg
Posted at 4:07 AM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 05:37:42-05

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will swamp the Bluegrass Tuesday. Stay weather aware, we'll need to watch for strong to severe storms and heavy rain. A tornado watch is in effect until noon for counties on either side of I-65 into western Kentucky including Washington, Marion, Taylor and Adair county. With repeated rounds we could see isolated instances of flash flooding as well, use caution on the roads. A flood watch is also in effect until 1 PM Tuesday from Lexington, west/southwest. Highs remain well above normal, in the mid to upper 60s, near record levels. Showers and isolated t-showers will hang on overnight and finally wrap up Wednesday morning as a cold front slides east. Highs will fall from the 60s to the 50s as cooler air follows the front. Expect a much chiller setup the rest of the week with highs in the 40s Thursday, Friday and into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community