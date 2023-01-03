Soggy and Stormy Tuesday

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will swamp the Bluegrass Tuesday. Stay weather aware, we'll need to watch for strong to severe storms and heavy rain. A tornado watch is in effect until noon for counties on either side of I-65 into western Kentucky including Washington, Marion, Taylor and Adair county. With repeated rounds we could see isolated instances of flash flooding as well, use caution on the roads. A flood watch is also in effect until 1 PM Tuesday from Lexington, west/southwest. Highs remain well above normal, in the mid to upper 60s, near record levels. Showers and isolated t-showers will hang on overnight and finally wrap up Wednesday morning as a cold front slides east. Highs will fall from the 60s to the 50s as cooler air follows the front. Expect a much chiller setup the rest of the week with highs in the 40s Thursday, Friday and into the weekend.
Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will swamp the Bluegrass Tuesday. Stay weather aware, we'll need to watch for strong to severe storms and heavy rain. A tornado watch is in effect until noon for counties on either side of I-65 into western Kentucky including Washington, Marion, Taylor and Adair county. With repeated rounds we could see isolated instances of flash flooding as well, use caution on the roads. A flood watch is also in effect until 1 PM Tuesday from Lexington, west/southwest. Highs remain well above normal, in the mid to upper 60s, near record levels. Showers and isolated t-showers will hang on overnight and finally wrap up Wednesday morning as a cold front slides east. Highs will fall from the 60s to the 50s as cooler air follows the front. Expect a much chiller setup the rest of the week with highs in the 40s Thursday, Friday and into the weekend.