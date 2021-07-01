Soggy and Stormy Thursday

We're in for an active and soggy Thursday but we're getting it out the way before the weekend! A flash flood watch is in effect for northern and southeastern Kentucky Thursday. We'll see rounds of showers, strong storms and torrential rain that could lead to flash flooding. Expect an additional 1" to 3" of rain. Low pressure tracks east and high pressure builds in from the northwest setting us up for a beautiful but unseasonably cool and dry Independence Day weekend. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s Friday and Saturday, well below average. That steamy air goes away too, it'll be much more comfortable and should be a great weekend for evening fireworks displays.