Soggy Veterans Day

A cold front sweeping east will merge with moisture streaming ahead of tropical depression Nicole and crank out a significant round of rain for your Veterans Day. This is good news for a drought-stricken Commonwealth but will make for an active and soggy Friday. Watch for locally heavy rain and hazardous driving conditions Friday morning into the afternoon. Rain will track east and rapidly wind down Friday evening, with a range of 1" to 2" and isolated higher totals. We'll briefly dry out as much colder air rushes in overnight. With lows around freezing and a ripple of low pressure sparking more showers Saturday morning, scattered rain and snow showers will be possible. We may even see minor accumulation on the grass and elevated surfaces, but it would be brief and rapidly melt. Clouds will break later in the day but expect a much colder afternoon. Highs will fall from the 60s Friday to the 40s Saturday and remain colder into next week.