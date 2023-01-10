Some Early Spring Weather

Our early spring temperatures will continue the next couple of days with highs in the mid 50s and pushing 60 by Thursday for many of us. However, there is a quick cold shot arriving to finish the week and start the weekend as a quick reminder the calendar still says January. There's another quick warm up waiting in the wings for next week.

With the warmth will come the possibility of some stronger thunderstorms with the cold front that plows through Thursday. Along with that, some locally heavy rain is possible Friday with the front with most of us seeing anywhere from a half to 1 inch of rain.

As the cold air pours in Thursday night and Friday, the rain should change over to snow showers with some very minor accumulation not out of the question, but temperatures will remain at and above freezing, so that will be a limiting factor.