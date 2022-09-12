Some Great Fall Weather Before Summer Heat Returns

A big time fall preview will be with us as we get the day started Tuesday. With a clear sky through the night, and very dry air in place, our lows are heading into the low and mid 50s. You may want to find a light jacket for the kids at the bus stop in the morning. An upper level low will spin a few clouds down our way giving us a partly sunny day as highs stay only in the mid 70s.

We're going to enjoy a steady rise in temperatures all week as we gain a few degrees every day. The 80s will be back by the end of the week and we may try to push 90 by the end of the weekend or the first of next week. The humidity will be remaining low throughout the week, so this is the best of fall.

Rain chances are negligible for the next week as well. We've tossed a 10% chance of a sprinkle in for tomorrow courtesy of the aforementioned and departing upper low. We've tossed a 10% in for next Monday as well just for the mere fact it's a week away and that's a long time for absolute certainty, but it does look dry well into next week.