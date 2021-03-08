Some Nice Early Spring Weather

This is what the weather doctor ordered! A broad area of springtime high pressure is dominating our weather for today and most of this week. It means we'll stay warm with highs in the 60s and even pushing 70 this week, but more importantly it looks dry until late in the week. For tonight it will be mainly fair with some high thin clouds going by and a low in the mid 30s. Tomorrow is mostly sunny with a high in the mid 60s.