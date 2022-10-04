Watch Now
Some Nice Fall Warmth For A Few Days

Posted at 6:53 PM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 18:53:43-04

We'll be seeing 2 of the sides of fall into the weekend. We'll enjoy the warm side through Thursday with highs in the mid and upper 70s and it looks beautifully sunny.

A hefty shot of cold air arrives for the start of Keeneland Friday and especially for the UK game Saturday with highs in the 50s and 60s. We'll also be seeing our lows this weekend heading into the 30's, so there are going to be frost possibilities both Saturday morning and even more so on Sunday morning.

A quick warm up follows next week with our next best rain chances coming in about 10 days, so our dry spell will continue.

