We've got some pre-summer warmth coming in for Tuesday with the hottest temperatures of the season...so far. It won't be record heat, which is 86 degrees, but still topping out in the low 80s is pretty doggone nice for early April. Enjoy a breezy and partly sunny day.

Wednesday will begin dry, but it's a day to Stay Weather Aware as a cold front/squall line will bring storm chances by the middle and latter parts of the afternoon.

The cold front will be accompanied by a squall line giving us those late day strong/severe storm chances.