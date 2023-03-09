Watch Now
Some Rain And Colder Temperatures

Looking Dry For Lexington's First Outdoor Festival
Posted at 5:39 PM, Mar 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-09 17:50:31-05

A cold front will arrive tonight with some rain and wind. Overall, the rain will be pretty light with rainfall amounts generally in the 1/10 to 1/3 of an inch range.

It gets colder tomorrow and into next week, so today's warmth was fleeting. Temperatures will be nearly steady on Friday, staying in the 40s. It will also be a windy day with gusts 25 to 30 mph, but this is FAR less than last week. It will be getting colder into the early part of next week with values more like late January or early February.

If you're heading to Big Blue Nashville, you'll be dodging a few showers, but most of Friday and Saturday look dry. Sunday looks to be the wettest day of the bunch. It will generally stay in the 50s if you're following the Cats.

St. Patrick's Festival in Lexington Saturday looks dry and cool. It will be nothing like last year when our highs were in the 20s, and the event was cancelled. This year, we'll enjoy a cool day in the 40s, but again dry.

