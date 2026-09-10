Some Rain To End The Week

A cool front is arriving in Kentucky and basically putting the brakes on for a day or 2. It means a lot of clouds around and occasional showers and t-storms. A few of the storms could have locally heavy rainfall tonight.

Overall, it looks like fewer of them tomorrow compared to today. As the day continues, we may even squeeze a bit of sunshine out too. Highs tomorrow will be moderating some, back into the 80s for many of us.

Saturday's rain coverage looks to be a little higher than Friday's, but it will not be a washout by any stretch. You just may need to have a plan b together for a while.

Rainfall looks to be pretty generous with many of us going over another 1/2 inch of rain between now and Saturday evening.