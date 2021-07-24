Some Sunday Storms

After a glorious summer Saturday and a week without rain, it looks like Sunday will change both. A weak cool front is heading our way and will bring scattered showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. A strong storm is possible along with locally heavy rain and lightning. Tonight will remain nice with a warm and wonderful summer evening and lows around 70. Tomorrow will average out partly sunny, but there will be times of more clouds with those thunderstorms developing, and a muggy high in the upper 80s.
Posted at 5:58 PM, Jul 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-24 17:58:22-04
