Some Sunday T-Showers

The humidity is already sneaking back into Kentucky. We'll feel the effects more Sunday with added cloud cover. It'll be an overall partly to mostly cloudy sky with more clouds south and more sunshine mixed with the clouds north east. The clouds will be increasing during the afternoon.

T-Storm chances also return, especially across the south. It's not all day rains, but have plan Bs ready to go. We'll see scattered hit and miss storms around central Kentucky while the northeast may remain dry.

Overall, the added humidity will cause Sunday to start a bit milder than Saturday did, when we saw a lot of upper 50s. We'll begin the first Sunday of August in the 60s with highs getting to the upper 70s and low 80s depending on how thick your cloud cover is.