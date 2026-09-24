Some Sunshine Returns Thursday

After we mix out some morning cloud cover, patchy drizzle and fog, we're set for a partly sunny and quiet Thursday afternoon with highs in the low 70s. This is the beginning of a spectacular run of early fall days. High pressure takes over and provides plenty of sunshine through the end of the week and into the weekend. We'll also enjoy highs in the low to mid 70s with low humidity. Perfect for whatever you're up to this weekend!
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