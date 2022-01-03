Southeast Snow Winds Down

It largely bypassed the Bluegrass but rain to the first accumulating snow for some blew through our southeastern counties Sunday night into Monday morning. In its wake, we'll end up cold and dry Monday with below average highs mired in the 30s. Welcome to winter! We'll jump back into the 40s with plenty of sunshine Tuesday and stay in the 40s Wednesday with partly sunny skies. Another round of winter weather is brewing, mixed precipitation over to accumulating snow is in the forecast Thursday. This time it's across the entire area with a brief, bitter shot of frigid air to go with it, possibly our coldest air of the season.