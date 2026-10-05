High pressure dominates this week, and we have some spectacular fall weather heading our way. Expect plenty of sunshine with near normal highs in the low to mid 70s Monday and Tuesday. The high slides east midweek and we'll kick up the temperature and cloud cover a notch but hang on to dry weather. Highs will climb into the low 80s heading into the weekend.
Spectacular Fall Weather Continues this Week
Sunny, Dry and Comfortable Monday
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