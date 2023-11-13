Spectacular Monday

We're in for plenty of sunshine and above normal warmth this week. Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s Monday but dropping closer to 60° Tuesday after a dry cold front tracks through. We're back in the mid to upper 60s midweek and pushing 70° Thursday before a decent shot of rain develops Friday.
Posted at 3:37 AM, Nov 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-13 03:37:48-05
We're in for plenty of sunshine and above normal warmth this week. Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s Monday but dropping closer to 60° Tuesday after a dry cold front tracks through. We're back in the mid to upper 60s midweek and pushing 70° Thursday before a decent shot of rain develops Friday.
