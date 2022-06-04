Spectacular Saturday

High pressure building in from out west will drift overhead Saturday and we're in for a spectacular June afternoon! Expect highs in the low 80s, right around normal, and with a northeast to easterly wind the humidity will stay in check keeping it warm but comfortable out there. That high slides east Sunday and a southerly wind shift will bump up the heat and mugginess slightly. We'll wrap up the weekend in the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies. A few showers and storms creep back in Monday with a better chance Tuesday and Wednesday.