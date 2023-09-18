Watch Now
Spectacular September Weather Continues

Warming Up Later this Week
Posted at 3:50 AM, Sep 18, 2023
We're wrapping up summer with some spectacular September weather. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs slowly climbing from the upper 70s into the low to mid 80s later in the week. Fall begins Saturday and this weekend's trending warm and dry as well. Our next chance for rain won't develop until sometime next week.

