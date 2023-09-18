Spectacular September Weather Continues

We're wrapping up summer with some spectacular September weather. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs slowly climbing from the upper 70s into the low to mid 80s later in the week. Fall begins Saturday and this weekend's trending warm and dry as well. Our next chance for rain won't develop until sometime next week.
Posted at 3:50 AM, Sep 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-18 03:50:20-04
