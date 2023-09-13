Spectacular September Weather Inbound

A cold front slides east and out of here and high pressure tracks in from the Great Lakes for the rest of the week. This means we have some spectacular September weather ahead! Expect mostly sunny skies with below normal highs in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday through the end of the week. Hurricane Lee continues to churn out in the Atlantic and will slowly track north, gradually weakening in a few days. We're still expecting a potential weekend landfall from New England over to Nova Sc

