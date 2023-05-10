Spectacular Spring Weather Midweek

High pressure is in control midweek and we're in for a spectacular Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. A great day to get outside! Thursday will trend even warmer with highs edging into the low 80s and mostly to partly sunny skies. An approaching front will slow and stall over the Ohio Valley this weekend, we'll stay warm (low 80s) but see rounds of showers and storms on and off Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

