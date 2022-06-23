Our on and off June heat wave backs down again at the end of the work week as the cold front that brought midweek showers and storms ushers in cooler and less humid air for a couple of days. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s Thursday and Friday, near normal highs and spectacular summer weather! Heat and humidity climb this weekend with highs back in the low to mid 90s Saturday and Sunday and that heat index creeping up too, hotter and muggier for sure. Scattered showers and storms are likely Sunday into Sunday night as another cold front drops south.