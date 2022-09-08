Spectacular Thursday

Thursday just might be the pick day of the week. Sunny and dry with highs in the low 80s and humidity still in check. Spectacular stuff! We'll hang on to the sunshine Friday and see highs edge into the mid 80s. Beyond that, unsettled weather ramps up the rest of the weekend into early next week. Scattered showers will develop Saturday with showers and storms likely Sunday into Monday. Heavy rain and strong storms will be possible late in the weekend and with considerable cloud cover and rain, highs will fall to the upper 70s Monday.