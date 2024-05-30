Spectacular Thursday into Friday

Another spectacular late May day is on the way Thursday with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. High pressure hangs on to start the weekend and Friday will end up sunny and warmer with highs right around normal, in the upper 70s. Unsettled weather fires up this weekend and while it won't be a washout we'll need to watch for scattered showers and storms Saturday. Severe weather isn't likely, but a few storms may produce gusty wind and locally heavy rain. A few showers and storms will linger into Sunday as well. Early June and early next week are trending warmer and muggier with highs in the low to mid 80s.