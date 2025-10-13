The spectacular fall weather we enjoyed over the weekend continues much of this week with mostly sunny skies, dry air and highs in the mid 70s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. A dry cold front will drop the high a few degrees Thursday but we're back in the mid 70s to start the weekend. Our next chance for rain fires up late in the weekend with showers and storms developing Saturday night into Sunday.
Spectacular Weather Keeps on Keeping On
Next Chance for Rain Late in the Weekend
