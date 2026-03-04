Spotty showers and storms are possible through the rest of the workweek

Keep those umbrellas and rain coats handy, as Thursday will be another day with showers and thunderstorms possible. Wednesday night will be warm, with overnight lows in the upper 50s. A few showers and storms will be possible ahead of a cold front, making the Thursday morning commute a bit messy. Thursday's Highs will be warm and well above average, reaching into the lower 70s by the afternoon. Friday will be calmer and much warmer, with a chance of a record if we reach 78 or higher. However, it will not last forever as another cold front will arrive on Saturday, bringing widespread showers and storms. By next week, we will be back into the 60s.