Spring Begins Today

Today is the vernal equinox...the astronomical and official beginning of spring. The equinox occurs at 11:33 this morning when the Sun will be directly over the equator. For us, it'll be a terrific opening to the season with a lot of sunshine and a warm afternoon near 60. Tonight will end up being clear and chill with lows in the upper 30s. Tomorrow will be great day with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.

After that terrific day, the weather is heading downhill for most of the rest of the week. We'll start ok on Tuesday with a partly sunny sky, but shower and thunderstorm chances will ramp up as the day goes on. We'll still be in the 60s. We'll carry the 60s into Wednesday, but rain and storms are likely as a strong cold front arrives.

Thursday the temperatures begin to head down. We'll keep the scattered shower chance going with highs down the the 50s. They keep going down with scattered shower chances Friday and Saturday with highs falling back into the 40s. The cold lasts into next Sunday.