Spring Bounces Back Tuesday

After the storminess of the weekend, and the chill of Monday, spring will be bouncing back with a couple more really warm days Tuesday and Wednesday.

We'll enjoy a lot of sunshine tomorrow and temperatures will jump up from the 30s in the morning to highs in the 70s. It'll be in the 70s again on Wednesday.Both days are looking breezy.

Rain chances will come back by Wednesday night, but at this point, it doesn't look severe as the system does look weaker. Another chilly air mass arrives as spring begins on Thursday.

