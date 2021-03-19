Spring Bounces In Nicely Tomorrow

In our annual journey around the Sun, Saturday is one of those special days, the Vernal Equinox...the beginning of spring. The Sun will illuminate the planet equally tomorrow. The Sun will also rise/set directly east/west so if you know an east/west road, you can see the Sun rise/set directly over it. You can also try to stand an egg on end (but you can really do that anytime with a steady hand). Our weather will be acting springy as well with sunshine and a mild afternoon, although the morning will be cold in the 20s the highs get into the upper 50s.