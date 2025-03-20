Spring in Name Only

The vernal equinox is finally here but the first day of spring won't feel all that springy, in fact it will be downright breezy, chilly and dreary. Expect lingering clouds and rain showers and with colder air aloft, even occasional snow showers could mix in, especially in the morning. After a couple of days in the 70s, highs will crash back below normal, in the mid to upper 40s Thursday. The good news, we'll bounce back to near normal with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 50s to start the weekend. Highs will stay in the upper 50s to low 60s this weekend but watch for a round of widespread showers and isolated t-showers Sunday into Sunday night.

