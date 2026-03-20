Spring begins Friday and it's feeling like we've already shifted into early summer! Expect well above normal highs in the low to mid 70s Friday and Saturday with near record highs pushing and exceeding 80° Sunday. A cold front tracks through overnight, we'll see mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers and storms Friday evening. There is a marginal risk for severe storms clipping far eastern counties (damaging wind) but most of us will stay dry.
Spring is Bringing the Heat
Isolated Showers and Storms Possible Friday Evening
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