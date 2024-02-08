Spring Preview Continues Thursday and Friday

Our well above normal February warmth peaks the next couple of days with rounds of rain inbound this weekend and a cool down brewing toward the middle of next week. Expect highs in the low to mid 60s Thursday and Friday, 15° to 20° above normal! Lexington's record highs are in the mid 70s. We'll also see increasing cloud cover, partly to mostly cloudy skies with isolated showers possible Thursday, a few late Friday and showers likely Saturday.

