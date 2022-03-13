Spring Returns

It's a very cold start to your Sunday. With clear skies and heavier snow cover lingering in eastern and southeastern Kentucky, morning lows dropped into the single digits. Most of us are starting the day in the teens, which is still a very cold March morning. We'll see a partly sunny sky overall, with more clouds north and more sun south. Our thaw kicks in today with highs in the mid 40s.

Overall, this is going to be a very quiet, and by the time it's done, warm week. We'll enjoy abundant sunshine on Monday and the very nice warm up continues as we'll hit the upper 50's to around 60. As a storm system passes to our south Tuesday and Wednesday, we should remain dry, but will see more clouds, with highs in the low 60s Tuesday and mid 60s Wednesday. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with a mostly sunny sky we'll take a run at 70. What a change from today!

Rain chances return on Friday and Saturday. Friday is still warm in the 60's and next weekend we drop back into the 50's, which is normal.