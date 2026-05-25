Spring Showers...Better Late Than Never

What a reversal in rainfall the last 5 days. We were on pace for the driest spring on record (which your yard was telling you). In less than a week, we went from that historic pace to being just abnormally dry historically speaking coming in at 22nd place as of this morning.

LEX 18

LEX 18

We had 5.8" of rainfall from March 1 to May 19th. Since then, Lexington has seen over 2.5" of rain just 5 days, while others are over 5". The heaviest rain has been generally northeast of Lexington. Carlisle and Cynthiana are over 5" of rainfall, Frankfort and Winchester are over 4".

With the rainfall expected both Tuesday and Wednesday we could very well end up in just the top 40 dry springs. It's a case where statistics can be a bit misleading when we look back on this year.