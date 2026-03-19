Spring Starting Like Spring Should

After the cold start to the week, it's finishing on a much warmer note. Temperatures finally got above normal Thursday, and they'll be staying there until next week. On Friday, and through the weekend, we'll see those highs getting back into the 70 degree range, with an 80 even possible.

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Spring officially begins Friday at 10:46 am with the Vernal Equinox. The Sun will be directly over the equator and daylight hours will be equal worldwide. The Sun will also rise and set due east/west.

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With the weekend warmth it may be tempting to get the garden going. Keep in mind, we're not done with frosts and freezes yet, so plan accordingly.