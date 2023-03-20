Spring Starts As It Should

Watch Now
Tuesday is the first full day of spring, and at this point looks pretty normal. Even after very brisk start in the 20s, temperatures will rebound nicely into the upper 50s. We'll watch the day begin with sunshine, but clouds will increase in the afternoon ahead of a little upper level system.

That system will bring rain for Tuesday night that lasts into at least the first part of Wednesday. Rain and storms are likely for Friday with a stronger cold front, and some of those storms Friday could be strong with locally heavy rain possible.

Since spring is getting started, it's looking like temperatures will be moderating from the cold we've seen over the last few weeks. Some nice spring warmth will be around Thursday and Friday and for the first time in a while the cold air following for this weekend won't be too bad.

