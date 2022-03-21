Spring Storms Not Far Away

It's pretty sad when your best day in the 8 Day Forecast is the one you're finishing up. After a glorious day today with highs around 70, it will lead to a nice night tonight. It'll be partly cloudy with lows in the mid 40's. Tomorrow will be one of those split days around Kentucky as a warm front bubbles north. The southern half of the state will enjoy another dandy with a partly sunny sky and highs in the 70s. Meanwhile, the I-64 corridor will have more clouds and some scattered showers and highs in the mid and upper 60s. By the time you get to northern Kentucky, it'll be in the mid 50s.

On Wednesday, the strong cold front that will produce a widespread severe weather outbreak across the Deep South Tuesday will be swinging our way. Showers and storms are likely, but the severe weather threat will only be spotty for us. We'll also have another warm day, in the upper 60's and low 70's.

Thursday will see the cooler air take hold. With a variably cloudy sky and a few isolated showers highs will be down into the mid 50s. The chill strengthens on Friday with a few more showers with highs near 50. Saturday and Sunday may not get out of the 40s and along with the rain chances Saturday will come a few snowflakes as part of the mix. Spring will return by the end of the 8 Day.

