Spring Storms On Saturday

Spring time warmth will continue this weekend, but the risk for spring storms will be increasing Saturday afternoon.

We'll see some early sunshine, especially to the east, but the clouds will increase pretty quickly. A cold front running into this unseasonably warm air that has high temperatures running 20° above normal will generate thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few of these may be strong or severe with a marginal severe weather risk area wide and a slight risk in the northeast. Stay Weather Aware as these storms develop and if you're out enjoying the warm day.

Sunday has an early rain chance south and east, but most of us will get another pretty good spring afternoon, but the highs will be back down to the low 60s, still 10 degrees above normal.