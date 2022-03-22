Spring Storms To End The Warmth

Most of us enjoyed another nice and warm day with highs back up around 70. We'll enjoy another warm day tomorrow, but that's also the transition day, and in the spring, transitions can be loud. For tonight, showers and thundershowers will be developing, especially late tonight, with lows in the mid and upper 50s. Tonight's storms will be garden variety...nothing severe.

Tomorrow, we'll see a variably cloudy sky with a few peaks of sun possible. Thunderstorms will reform and a few of those, especially east of I-75, could be strong. It's a low end potential for us and depends on timing. If they arrive a bit later and we have a chance to get warmer, then the storm potential goes up. Highs tomorrow will again be near 70.

After tomorrow, spring is done with us for a while. We'll have a cloud sun mix and another breezy day on Thursday with a high in the mid 50's, which is close to normal. After Thursday, we may not see normal again until the middle of next week. A shower chance is around again on Friday, but it's more light shower and drizzle, with highs in the upper 40s to around 50. Saturday will see another shower chance, but some snow flakes could be mixed in as well with highs in the low and mid 40s. Sunday and Monday will both be just near 50 and dry.

