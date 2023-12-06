Sprinkles and Flurries Linger Wednesday Morning

Morning sprinkles and flurries wind down early but cloud cover will be slow to break Wednesday. Expect mostly to partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 40s. Thursday and Friday will be the pick days of the week- sunshine returns, we're dry and in the mid to upper 50s. Saturday trends gusty and warmer with highs surging well into the 60s but we'll also see late day showers and t-showers developing. Watch for locally heavy rain Saturday night into Sunday with a chance to wrap it up with rain to snow showers Sunday night into Monday.

