Starting October Dry and Very Warm

High pressure continues to dominate midweek, and we'll start off October the same way we wrapped up September, unseasonably warm. Expect sunshine, dry conditions and highs in the mid 80s Wednesday. We'll see more of the same the rest of the week with plenty of sunshine and highs consistently in the low to mid 80s. Great weather for the beginning of the fall meet out at Keeneland but the lack of rain will only deepen the drought. Our next chance for showers and storms isn't until next Tuesday.