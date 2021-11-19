Starting the Weekend Dry and Chilly

We'll start the weekend off dry with plenty of sunshine and a chill in the air but it won't stay that way! Expect mostly sunny skies Friday with well below normal highs in the low to mid 40s. Saturday will see increasing cloud cover with highs closer to normal thanks to a southerly wind, in the low to mid 50s. Great weather for the final home game at Kroger Field as UK takes on New Mexico State. The end of the weekend won't be so nice, with another cold front dropping in and showers likely. After that, another cold shot into early next week.