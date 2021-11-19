Watch
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Starting the Weekend Dry and Chilly

Great Football Weather Saturday
items.[0].image.alt
weather
2.jpg
1.jpg
3.jpg
Posted at 4:09 AM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 04:09:56-05

We'll start the weekend off dry with plenty of sunshine and a chill in the air but it won't stay that way! Expect mostly sunny skies Friday with well below normal highs in the low to mid 40s. Saturday will see increasing cloud cover with highs closer to normal thanks to a southerly wind, in the low to mid 50s. Great weather for the final home game at Kroger Field as UK takes on New Mexico State. The end of the weekend won't be so nice, with another cold front dropping in and showers likely. After that, another cold shot into early next week.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Be an Angel!

Salvation Army

Angel Tree