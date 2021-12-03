Watch
Starting the Weekend Unseasonably Warm

But Wrapping it Up with Rising Rain Chances
Posted at 3:50 AM, Dec 03, 2021
We have one more well above normal, balmy, and very un-early Decemberish day on the way. Highs will surge well into the 60s again Friday with plenty of sunshine to start the weekend. A cold front drops south overnight with isolated showers and sprinkles possible mainly over far southeastern counties. We'll cool down into the 50s Saturday but stay dry. Big change is brewing late in the weekend with rising rain chances late Sunday and another big chill setting in early next week.

