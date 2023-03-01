Statewide Tornado Drill Along With Record Warmth

Wednesday begins Severe Weather Awareness Week in Kentucky. There will be a statewide drill at 10:07 Wednesday morning to prompt you to think about what you'd do in the event that a tornado warning gets issued for your location. Devices such as apps, NOAA weather radios as well as TV and Radio should be triggered by this drill. Use the time to plan so that if the worst is happening you'll know what to do and where to go without panicking. Seconds CAN save lives.

We'll have a very spring like feel as we greet the month of March and the beginning of Meteorological Spring. With sunshine to start and a nice southwest breeze helping to warm things quickly, we'll head to record values in the afternoon topping out in the mid 70s. The old record is 73 from 1976.

Rain and thunderstorms will be arriving either late in the afternoon or more likely in the evening.

