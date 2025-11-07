Stay Weather Aware Down South Friday

We have active weather with two cold fronts inbound this weekend. The first will fire up a round of afternoon/evening showers and storms Friday. Stay weather aware and watch for a few strong to severe storms (wind & hail) mainly across southern counties. It will be a cloudy, windy and mild start to the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 60s. After a break Saturday with sunshine and highs still in the 60s, the second front blows through Sunday sparking another round of showers Saturday night. This boundary is also the leading edge of our coldest air of the season with highs tumbling to the 40s Sunday and bottoming out in the upper 30s Monday with a few rain and snow showers. Our first hard freeze of the season is likely with lows in the 20s Monday morning and Veterans Day morning.