Stay Weather Aware Friday, Rain and Snow Inbound

Pattern Flip with a Thaw on the Way Next Week
Stay weather aware! We have one last shot of wet and wintry weather before the pattern flips next week. Watch for rain mixed with snow by late Friday morning, eventually kicking over to straight snow into the afternoon. Some slushy accumulation is expected from the Bluegrass into eastern counties, 1" to 2" on the high end out east. A winter weather advisory is in effect Friday; slick and hazardous road conditions will be a problem for the evening commute as colder air and snow showers wrap in behind the departing system. We're quiet and cold the rest of the weekend but that big thaw is still inbound, we could hit the upper 40s around 50° by the middle of next week!

