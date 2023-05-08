Stay Weather Aware Late This Evening

Stay Weather Aware this evening. Most of us are under a 'Slight' risk of severe storms with damaging winds and large hail being the primary severe weather threats along with vivid lightning.

The timetable for most of this is late evening, from around 10 or 11 o'clock, so most of your early and mid evening activities should be just fine.

LEX 18

With the storm arrival late this evening into the hours after midnight, say around 2 or 3 in eastern Kentucky, the possibility of strong storms will continue.

After these storms pass with a cold front, it will set the stage for some delightful weather this week that will kick in Tuesday afternoon. It'll remain warm, in the 70s, less humid, and dry until Friday.

