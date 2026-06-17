Stay Weather Aware Late Tonight And Tomorrow

Stay Weather Aware late tonight and into the day tomorrow. Storms that erupt in the Midwest today will push south and be impacting some of us in the predawn hours. The best chance for storms late tonight will be near and north of I-64. Damaging wind is the primary severe threat with locally heavy and flooding rains possible.

We do have a Flood Watch in effect until Thursday morning for areas from I-64 and north that does include Lexington. We'll likely see a similar situation to what we saw last week where corridors of very heavy rain set up as thunderstorms will follow one after the other in a process called training. Folks not too far from those corridors receive significantly less.

We're expecting a midday lull in rainfall Thursday with new storms developing Thursday afternoon and evening mainly from Lexington south and east. These storms could be strong or severe as well.