Stay Weather Aware Later Tonight

Stay Weather Aware...especially late tonight. A squall line is likely to form later this evening to our north and come barreling through here after midnight. Strong wind and very heavy rain are the most likely threats. Have an information source like the StormTracker Weather app handy.

All severe weather threats are on the table with the likely squall line. The main chances begin as early as around midnight, but the greatest threat looks to be in the hours after midnight. Locally heavy rain is also a big concern in this very tropical airmass. If you live in a flood prone area, especially one that's seen a decent amount of rain this weekend, stay aware of your local conditions and be prepared to move to higher ground if needed. Also, never drive across a flooded road.

The severe weather and heavy rain risk will continue again tomorrow and likely into Wednesday as the overall pattern has stalled out over us. It's also going to be extremely hot and humid with highs in the 90s and heat index levels likely getting over 100 Tuesday.

